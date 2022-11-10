Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

