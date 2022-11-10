Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $90.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

