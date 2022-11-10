Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,621.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 412,088 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $74.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.