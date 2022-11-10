Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

NYSE SRE opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.69. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

