Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

