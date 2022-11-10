Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,815 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

