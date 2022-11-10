Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,785 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

