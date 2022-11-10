Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,313 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 215,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 32,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

