Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,164 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,930,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Shares of MRK opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

