Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.05 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

