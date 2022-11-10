EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $4.62. EQRx shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 24,995 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in EQRx by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,398 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQRx by 595.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in EQRx by 1,521.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 404,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 379,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.