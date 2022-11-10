Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

