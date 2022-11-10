Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after buying an additional 453,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.