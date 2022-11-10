Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after buying an additional 453,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.