Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Coveo Solutions Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.64 million.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.62. The company has a market cap of C$593.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.81 and a 12 month high of C$18.00.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
