Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $22.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $79.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2023 earnings at $96.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $821.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $830.08 and a 200 day moving average of $748.07. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

