Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (ADP, AXGN, BDN, BKE, BWEN, CLLS, CLMT, GCO, HRTX, ICUI)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 9th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

