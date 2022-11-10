Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (ADP, AXGN, BDN, BKE, BWEN, CLLS, CLMT, GCO, HRTX, ICUI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 9th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Automatic Data Processing Inc alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.