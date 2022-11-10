Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,173.78

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,173.78 ($13.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($14.62). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($14.62), with a volume of 31,766 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) price target on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Ergomed Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,176.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £637.19 million and a PE ratio of 4,718.52.

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

