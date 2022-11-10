Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. 1,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 71,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

