Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.30.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,294. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

