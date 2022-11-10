eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.

eServGlobal Trading Up 10.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.45. The firm has a market cap of £65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

About eServGlobal

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

