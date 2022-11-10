Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $112,925.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $112,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $158,676.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Esquire Financial stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 14,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.88. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

