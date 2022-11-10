Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

