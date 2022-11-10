Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $219.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $300.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.24.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.16. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.83 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $124,907,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.