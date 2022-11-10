Ethereum Classic Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $763.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $21.95 or 0.00123092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,832.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00334253 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022088 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00750670 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00581880 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00220709 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,776,665 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
