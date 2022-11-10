Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Decreased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Etsy by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,791 shares of company stock worth $19,653,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

