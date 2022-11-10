Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $262,128.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Etsy Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

About Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.