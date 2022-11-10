Euler Trading Down 20.5% This Week (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $6.28 or 0.00036094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $62.40 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

