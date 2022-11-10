European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34, reports. The firm had revenue of C$30.02 million for the quarter.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded European Commercial REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Featured Stories
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.