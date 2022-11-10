Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

