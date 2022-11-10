Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.57

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 18230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,728 shares of company stock worth $1,372,420. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

