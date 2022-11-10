Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 19.2%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shot up 19.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.62. 573,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,813,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $160,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

