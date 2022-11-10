Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 132,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,937 shares.The stock last traded at $20.04 and had previously closed at $18.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

