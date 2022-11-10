FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.90. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.