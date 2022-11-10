Feedback (LON:FDBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.50

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.07), with a volume of 7125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.20. The company has a market cap of £12.44 million and a PE ratio of -475.00.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

