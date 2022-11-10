Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.01. 142,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

