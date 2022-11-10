Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $16.58 on Thursday, hitting $360.45. The stock had a trading volume of 227,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.