Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 115,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,586. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

