Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 5.36% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,926 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LSST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

