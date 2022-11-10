Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 1.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 54.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

