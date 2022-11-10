Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SYLD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $67.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.