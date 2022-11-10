Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 13,695 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 17,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,962. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.