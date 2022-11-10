Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:UOCT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

