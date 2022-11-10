Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0608

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $45.36 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005133 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.