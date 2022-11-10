Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.66 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.0 %

FIS traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,102. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.66.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

