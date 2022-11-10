FIGS (FIGS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $9.00.

10/25/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

FIGS Stock Up 10.5 %

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 3,671,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

