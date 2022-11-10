FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FIGS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $40.79.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
