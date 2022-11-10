FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FIGS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86,124 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

