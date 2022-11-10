Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $11.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.20. 53,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,552. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $291.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

