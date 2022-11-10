Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.20. 324,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $453.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

