Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 861,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,723. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28.

