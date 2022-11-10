Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,990,548 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

